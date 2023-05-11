After keeping the name under wraps for practically a year, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's son's name has finally been revealed.

Rakim, Rihanna and now, RZA. On Wednesday (May 10), Daily Mail reported that they obtained a copy of the birth certificate of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, revealing that the baby boy's full name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

Speculations suggest that the singer and Harlem rapper named their son RZA as a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan member himself, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. Yet neither Rocky nor Rihanna has yet to confirm or deny the connection. The A$AP Mob, being a New York-based collective of rappers, has often been compared to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, who share the same concept of a rap group.

It is widely known that A$AP Rocky's birth name was inspired by one-half of the hip-hop duo Eric B and Rakim. During a 2012 interview with Angie Martinez, A$AP Rocky was surprised by a visit from the legendary rapper Rakim, who Rocky was named after. Rocky was clearly surprised, flashing a big smile and stating that he was "overwhelmed" by the unexpected moment.

Fans and followers of Rihanna have speculated that the singer may have hinted at her son's name beforehand, as she was seen sporting a black hockey-jersey T-shirt with the Wu-Tang Clan logo on April 5, and a RZA T-shirt on Aug. 12.

When asked for a statement regarding the leaked birth certificate of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, RZA, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles declined to comment due to state and federal privacy laws that prevent them from confirming or addressing any reports or rumors about their patients. XXL has reached out to reps for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for comment.

