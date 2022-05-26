Doin’ Lines With RZA – Wants to Work With Dr. Dre, Opening Chess Move and Key to Happiness

Doin' Lines

RZA fills in the blanks.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. I wish I would have directed Malcolm X.

2. H.O.P.E. in Los Angeles is my favorite restaurant.

3. I want to be remembered as the inspiration of a generation.

4. The advice I’d give my younger self would be to seek knowledge and wisdom to bring forth true understanding.

5. The one thing I don’t own but want to buy is my own private island.

6. I can’t live without my family.

7. One producer I haven’t worked with but want to is Dr. Dre.

8. My favorite thing about working with DJ Scratch is the comfortability of knowing that I can just focus on MCing and he’s gonna produce the music to my standards.

9. One thing people don’t know about me is I care so much about our world, our planet, our Black family and all the other human families on the planet Earth.

10. My favorite city is New York.

11. The most gratifying part about the rap game is that it has fed multiple generations and continues to feed.

12. Excessive jewelry was the worst purchase I’ve made.

13. I can eat watermelon any time of day.

14. I love filmmaking because all of my creative energies can be directed into one project.

15. The 1970s was my favorite decade of music.

16. The Bible and The Holy Quran taught me some of my

most valuable lessons.

17. E4 is my opening chess move.

18. My favorite artist is Stevie Wonder.

19. The key to happiness is total, complete satisfaction with yourself.

20. Music, exercise and watching a movie with my wife is how I relieve stress.

