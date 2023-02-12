UPDATE (FEB. 12):

A rep for Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant. The Hollywood Reporter received confirmation following the singer's Super Bowl halftime performance.

ORIGINAL STORY (FEB. 12):

Rihanna delivered an electrifying performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, and also sparked pregnancy rumors that she's having another baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

On Sunday night (Feb. 12), Rihanna headlined the Apple Music Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The pop superstar, dressed in a fiery-red outfit, delivered a 13-song medley of her chart-topping hits, which included "Bitch Betta Have My Money," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up" and more.

But it also looks like Rihanna revealed that she's pregnant with her second child during her performance. The singer's form-fitting ’fit revealed what appears to be a growing baby bump. Fans reacted accordingly on Twitter.

"Baby number two. ASAP Rocky. Continue Blessings," tweeted one person.

"ASAP rocky up for the city boys again lol... knocked up Rihanna again," wrote another fan.

"ASAP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant again. He can go to hell fr," railed a third person.

Rapper Juicy J saluted Rocky and RiRi on their rumored pregnancy.

"Congrats Riri & Asap Rocky I love y’all mane," he tweeted.

The pregnancy rumors come days after details surrounding Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance were cloaked in secrecy with reports claiming that Jay-Z and Roc Nation were helping the 34-year-old singer organize her show. Since Hov is the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, it would make sense that he would be assisting with the show.

During a press conference ahead of her halftime show, Rihanna was asked about how she was developing the set list for her performance.

"The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part...deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate," she said. "That's what the show is going to be, it's going to be a celebration of my catalog."

A celebration indeed. Check out fan reactions' to Rihanna being pregnant with A$AP Rocky's second baby below.

See Fans' Reactions to Rihanna Being Pregnant With A$AP Rocky's Baby Below