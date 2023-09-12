ASAP Rocky Sued by ASAP Relli, Man Rocky Allegedly Shot, for Defamation – Report

A$AP Rocky is reportedly being sued by the A$AP Mob member he allegedly shot back in 2021.

A$AP Rocky Faces Defamation Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), TMZ reported A$AP Relli has filed a lawsuit against A$AP Rocky and the rapper's attorney Joe Tacopina for defamation. According to the celebrity news site, Relli claims in the lawsuit that Rocky and Tacopina went on a smear campaign after Relli came out last year and said Rocky shot him, and attempted to label him as someone just trying to make a buck from the situation. The suit highlights comments made by Tacopina about the alleged incident where the high-powered lawyer noted, "Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."

Relli goes on to claim he has been receiving death threats and online ridicule for revealing Rocky was his attacker. He is reportedly seeking unspecified damages.

XXL has reached out to A$AP Rocky's attorney for comment.

A$AP Rocky's Legal Situation

A$AP Rocky was arrested last April for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that allegedly took place November of 2021. Relli told authorities Rocky and two other men approached him with a handgun. He went on to claim Rocky shot at him three to four times, with one bullet grazing his hand.

Rocky's home was later raided by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police found multiple guns in the home. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper was released on bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.