Police Use Battering Ram to Enter ASAP Rocky’s Property While Serving Search Warrant Following Arrest – Watch

Police serving a search warrant at A$AP Rocky's Los Angeles home used a battering ram to gain entry to the property.

On Wednesday (April 20), a few hours after news broke that A$AP Rocky had been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a 2021 shooting, TMZ obtained video of police serving a warrant at the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's home. In the video, which appears to be taken by a bystander, a half-dozen police officers in full riot gear approach what is reported to be the rapper's gated property. The officers make use of a battering ram to gain access. One officer hits the door with the device three times before another officer uses another tool to pry the door open, falling in the process. TMZ also obtained photos of officers removing boxes of papers from the home.

As previously reported, A$AP Rocky was taken into custody at LAX this morning after returning to L.A. on a private flight from Barbados, where he spent time with his pregnant girlfriend, pop star Rihanna. According to NBC News, the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into a November 2021 shooting that allegedly involved the A$AP Mob member.

According to NBC News' police sources, the alleged victim of the shooting claims A$AP Rocky and two other men approached him on the night of Nov. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue. The complainant goes on to claim Rocky pulled out a gun and shot at him three or four times, with one bullet striking the victim in the hand. The motive for the alleged shooting is not known. According to TMZ's reporting, A$AP Rocky may have known the alleged victim.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, LAX police, A$AP Rocky's attorney and his publicist for comment.

See video of police breaking down A$AP Rocky's gate below.