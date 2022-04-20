ASAP Rocky’s Bail Set at $550,000 After Being Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon

UPDATE (April 21):



A$AP Rocky has been released from jail.

The Harlem N.Y. rapper posted a $550,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon (April 20), according to police records obtained by XXL. His next court date is Aug. 17, 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY:



A$AP Rocky's bail has been set at $550,000 following his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon at Los Angeles International Airport this morning (April 20).

According to police records obtained by XXL, A$AP Rocky was taken into custody at 8:20 a.m. PST by the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery/homicide division. Rocky was booked into jail at 12:42 p.m. and his bail has since been set at $550,000. As of press time, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper remains behind bars, according to police records.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Twitter page noted the alleged incident started with an argument between Rocky and the victim—who is listed as an "acquaintance" to Rocky—in Los Angeles near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue.

"The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim," the statement reads. "The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information, which helped identify the suspect(s) involved."

Hours after A$AP Rocky was arrested, video was captured of police serving a search warrant on the rapper's Los Angeles home. The officers were dressed in full riot gear and used a battering ram to access Rocky's property. Officers could later be seen leaving the residence with a box containing what appeared to be piles of paperwork.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAX police, A$AP Rocky's attorney and publicist for comment.