Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’

Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence.

On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.

Previously, Pusha T has had Kanye's back through his public up and downs, a luxury afforded to Ye due to their close bond.

"Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me," Pusha T said of his relationship with Ye. "A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level."

However, Pusha refused to cosign Ye's hate speech.

"It’s definitely affected me," Pusha T told the Times. "It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight."

Kanye West has turned a lot of people off following two months of anti-Semitic comments and revelations about prior inappropriate instances and Adolf Hitler admiration. Several companies have cut ties with the rapper for his hate speech, with the biggest being Adidas who terminated their partnership with Ye on Oct. 25.

Ye recently revealed he will be again running for president of the United States in 2024, following a failed attempt in 2020.