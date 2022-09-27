Pusha T Drops New McDonald’s Diss Track ‘Rib Roast’ for Arby’s

Pusha T has returned with a new McDonald's diss track for Arby's.

This afternoon (Sept. 27), Pusha's latest jab at McDonald's, titled "Rib Roast," appeared on Arby's YouTube channel. The song sees Push throwing shots at Micky-D's popular McRib sandwich in promotion of Arby's competitor menu item, the Real Country Style Rib Sandwich.

"McDonald's what you sellin', mystery meat?/Hop up and go away, what does history teach?" Pusha raps on the track. "Micky-D's McRib, you ain't it in the streets/The Real Country Style Rib Sandwich here to compete."

You can listen to the track at the bottom of this post.

As alluded to above, this isn't the first time Pusha T has dropped a diss aimed at McDonald's. Earlier this year in March, the "Neck & Wrist" rapper dropped a song that went after McDonald's for their Filet-o-Fish sandwich, which he countered with Arby's spicy fish sandwich.

"Filet-o-Fish is ass/And you should be disgusted," he rapped. "How dare you sell a square fish, asking us to trust it/A half slice of cheese, Mickey D's on a budget?/Arby's crispy fish is simply it/With lines ’round the corner/You might need as guest list/Exit stage left, the sandwiches taste fresh/A little cube of fish from a clown is basic."

Pusha's beef with McDonald's actually goes back quite a few years. Push has claimed that he had a hand in writing the restaurant's iconic "ba-da, ba-ba-ba" jingle. Word first came from record executive Steve Stoute in 2016 when he said that Push had a part in it. Then T set the record straight earlier this year in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company," he said. “That’s just real. I am the reason. Now I gotta crush it.”

He continued: “I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership. It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’ It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother—but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running. I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it.’”

Listen to Pusha T's New McDonald's Diss Track 'Rib Roast'