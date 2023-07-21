Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian to Burn His Belongings After Divorce, She Says

Kim Kardashian said in a new episode of The Kardashians this week that Kanye West told her to burn his belongings after their divorce.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday (July 20) via Hulu/Disney+, Kim Kardashian is seen visiting a storage unit full of Kanye West's items, which can be seen below. As Kim Kardashian looks through his attire, she tells one of the show's producers that Kanye West told her to burn his belongings. According to Kim, Ye no longer needs the items he left behind. But instead of setting fire to the fashion pieces, Kim Kardashian keeps them for their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, to wear in the future.

"He just doesn't want it anymore," Kim Kardashian tells the producer while rummaging through his clothes. "He tells me to burn his stuff. He's like, 'Who cares, burn it.' I thought maybe the kids would think it's so cool. I kind of kept everything for the kids. Like all these College Dropout stuff, I'm gonna take some for North."

In her confessional scene, Kim further explained why she chose to keep the belongings.

"This is my time capsule of the best times," Kim Kardashian says. "The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks, and that's what's hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in March of 2022 after being married for six years.

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants the Old Kanye West Back

In another episode of The Kardashians aired on July 6, Kim admitted during one of her confessional scenes that she wishes that Kanye West didn't change.

"It's so different from the person that I married," she said. "That's who I loved, and that's who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back."

Kim Kardashian's revelation came after her sister, Khloé Kardashian, asked her if she was OK after the Skims founder opened up about how Kanye West's previous actions affected her.

