Jadakiss Says He Met Five or Six Different Versions of Kanye West

Jadakiss Talks Meeting With Kanye West

On July 12, Jadakiss was a guest on The Adam Friedland Show, where the Lox member touched on a plethora of topics including his interactions with Ye. According to the Yonkers, N.Y. rapper, there are multiple versions of the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rhymer.

"I've met like five or six different Kanyes," Jadakiss said when asked about working with the Donda rapper. "The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit…"

Jadakiss and Kanye West Collabs

Jadakiss and Kanye West first worked together on Jada's 2004 sophomore solo album Kiss of Death. Ye appeared on and produced the track "Gettin' It In." Jada most recently worked with Kanye on Ye's 2021 album Donda, on the track "Jesus Lord Pt. 2" featuring The Lox and Jay Electronica. Jadakiss later revealed that Ye got in contact with him the day after the group's Verzuz battle with Dipset to work on a track for the album. Kanye then flew the group out to Atlanta to complete the record before the album's premiere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

