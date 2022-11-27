Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz

Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.

Vlad felt that it was disrespectful for Jada to grab Juelz's bandana during the Verzuz show, but the Harlem rapper quickly shut him down.

"You are trying to start some shit," Juelz told Vlad at the 1:30 mark in the video below. "Shut up Vlad. Come on man you're not gonna do that. You're trying to [start some shit]."

"It was all fair [in] Love and War," he added.

Vlad tried to explain himself but the Dipset member wasn't going to allow Vlad to instigate a riff between him and the Lox.

"That's why I'ma check it," he said. "I'm not gonna let you do that and you still my man but—it was a good little shot—but I'm gonna nip it in the bud."

"Like I said, just as much of the energy was high [at the Verzuz show] I got so much love and so much respect for Jada, bro," Juelz continued. "Yeah, I would never never, so that's why I said I'm not even gonna let you do that...because the energy for me and Jada, the respect, the love we have for each other is is beyond him taking off my bandana. It was all fair [in] Love and War in the midst of the time, you understand what I'm saying?"

In the end, Julez said the Dipset Vs. the Lox Verzuz battle was legendary and there was no disrespect between the rap crews before, during or after their performance.

Watch Juelz Santana Tell DJ Vlad to Shut Up When He Brings Up Jadakiss Snatching His Bandana Below