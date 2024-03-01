DJ Vlad is saying that Boosie BadAzz's Cane Corso dog bit him before their latest interview together, and he even showed a photo of the dog.

DJ Vlad Claims Boosie BadAzz's Cane Corso Bit Him Before Interview, Shows Photo of Dog

On Friday (Mar. 1), Vlad hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and stated that Boosie's dog bit him before they chopped it up for their latest interview together.

"Boosie's dog bit me before our interview yesterday," Vlad wrote. Vlad then followed up on this statement with a photo of the dog in question. The dog appeared to be Boosie's beloved Cane Corso he got in January of 2023.

"Like I said earlier, Boosie's dog bit me before our interview yesterday. Here's a pic of the dog," Vlad added.

While Vlad may have put Boosie and his dog on blast, the interviewer appears to have no plans to sue or do anything about it, and clowned the bite by sharing a meme of an injured Ezal from the Friday films in the comments.

Boosie BadAzz Claims He Makes $500,000 a Year From VladTV Interviews

Let's hope this latest incident doesn't impact any future interviews between Vlad and Boosie. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper said in November of 2023 that he makes $500,000 just from chatting with his buddy Vlad.

"I could make a half a million with Vlad every year, man," said on an interview with The Breakfast Club when asked about doing his own podcast. "I don't really need it if it ain't gon’... Vlad help me out a lot more."

Charlamagne Tha God then asked Boosie if he heard him correctly, to which Boosie confirmed he makes "close to" half a mil annually from the interviews.

See DJ Vlad claim Boosie BadAzz's Cane Corso bit him before their interview below.

Check Out a Photo of Boosie's Dog