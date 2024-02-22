Boosie BadAzz Doesn’t Think Trans Women Should Participate in Women’s Sports

Boosie BadAzz is adamant that trans women should not be participating in women's sports.

Boosie Weighs In on Trans Women in Sports Topic

On Thursday (Feb. 22), Boosie shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that features a news report about a trans high school basketball player injuring her opponent.

"THE FEMALE RODMAN 'IS HURTING ALL THE GIRLS ON THE BASKETBALL COURT N MASSACHUSETTS,'" Boosie captioned the video, which can be seen below. "2 MONTHS AGO A TRANS KNOCKS A GIRL TEETH OUT HER MOUTH ;LIKE WTF' PARENTS NEED TO STOP LETTING THEY KIDS PLAY AGAINST MEN (FEMALE RODMANS)SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY NEED TO FORFEIT EVERY GAME."

Boosie continued: "THIS IS NOT FAIR TO OUR KIDS N THIS NATION.THIS IS SICK THEY SAY HE HAS A FULL BEARD OMG PARENTS WE HAVE TO FIGHT FOR OUR KIDS DREAMS N RIGHTS KNOCKING OUR DAUGHTERS TEETH OUT PARENTS WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS SIMPLE IS THAT ITS UNFAIR THEY NEED THEIR OWN LEAGUE."

Boosie's Thoughts on LGBTQ Community

Boosie has never been shy about giving his thoughts about the LGBTQ community. Back in January, he revealed he walked out of a screening of the new The Color Purple film due to the lesbian storyline. He is also one of openly gay rapper Lil Nas X's biggest detractors.

Check out Boosie BadAzz opining about trans women playing women's sports below.

See Boosie BadAzz's Post About Trans Women in Sports