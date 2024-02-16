Boosie BadAzz Goes on Rant About Usher Putting His ‘Nut Sack’ on Alicia Keys During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Boosie BadAzz is not a fan of the way Usher put his hands on Alicia Keys during the Super Bowl, and made his opinion known during a recent rant.

On Thursday (Feb. 15), Boosie hopped on Instagram Live and said Usher had to take it down a notch when it came to the way he hugged Alicia Keys during the R&B singer's Super Bowl halftime show last Sunday (Feb. 11).

"That is a man's wife, bro," Boosie began, talking to a friend of his off-camera. "Like you cannot put your genitals on the back of a man's wife. First of all, it wasn't planned because the reaction on her face. It was like, 'I know he just didn't'. She was like, and if it was planned she woulda had time to ask her husband was it okay, and both of them woulda said no cause they know what social media will do to something like that. She got snuck-a punched bro."

He continued, "You see that expression. You saw that expression. She was caught off-guard, and people can say I'm insecure all the f**k they want. That ain't insecurity, it's boundaries, that is his wife. N***a ain't putting his nutsack on the back of my b**ch."

This isn't the first time Boosie has spoken his mind about the Coming Home crooner. Shortly after the big game last week, Boosie hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and called on Usher to apologize to Swizz Beatz for hugging Alicia Keys.

Swizz Beatz Addresses Halftime Performance

Swizz Beatz had already addressed Usher's controversy while it was going on during Super Bowl Sunday. The producer shared numerous photos of his wife during the performance, and captioned them: "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings."

Usher has yet to speak out about the uproar surrounding her and Alicia Keys.

Watch Boosie BadAzz's rant about Usher putting his 'nut sack' on Alicia Keys during the Super Bowl halftime show below.

