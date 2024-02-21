Boosie BadAzz Insists People Don’t Listen to Eminem in the Trenches

Boosie BadAzz insists people in the trenches don't listen to Eminem's music.

Boosie Says People Don't Listen to Eminem Where He's From

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), YouTube channel Cam Capone News released a clip of their full-length interview with Boosie where the Louisiana rapper opines on Dr. Umar saying Eminem can't be the G.O.A.T. of hip-hop because he's White during an interview on The Joe Budden Podcast last December.

"Where I'm from, we don't listen to Eminem. I'm from the trenches," Boosie says in the interview below. "I never heard nobody come in my projects playing Eminem. I'ma keep it real. When I hear him, I say, 'He can rap.' I always say that...But where I'm from, I never heard Eminem not one time in the speakers in my projects. I gotta be honest. None of my friends ever said, 'Put Eminem on.'"

Boosie Names His Top Five Rappers

The new interview comes on the heels of Boosie naming his top five rappers during a recent interview with sports analyst Bryant McFadden. Needless to say, he did not pick Eminem.

"Me, Tupac, DMX," Boosie revealed. "I always say Juvenile ’cause he raised me. I say the people who raised me...I got a few more greats. Scarface. He's so underrated."

See Boosie BadAzz insist people from the trenches don't listen to Eminem below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz on Cam Capone News