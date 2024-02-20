Boosie BadAzz names his top five rappers of all-time.

Boosie Reveals Favorite Five MCs

On Feb. 16, retired NFL player turned sports analyst Bryant McFadden shared a clip of his recent interview with Boosie that took place around the 2024 Super Bowl. During the sit-down, which can be seen below, Boosie is asked to name his top four rappers.

"Me, Tupac, DMX," Boosie began. "I always say Juvenile ’cause he raised me. I say the people who raised me...I got a few more greats. Scarface. He's so underrated."

Boosie Blasts Usher for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance With Alicia Keys

Boosie has recently been making headlines for his thoughts on Usher's performance with Alicia Keys at the 2024 Super Bowl, during which the Louisiana rapper thinks Usher got too close to Swizz Beatz's wife while they were performing their duet "My Boo." Boosie initially said he believes Usher should apologize to Swizz.

"@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N***A I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED," Boosie captioned a post on social media.

He later went on another rant about the incident.

See video of Boosie speaking with Bryant McFadden about his favorite rappers below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Name His Top Rappers of All-Time