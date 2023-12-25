Social Media Personality Dr. Umar Johnson Says Eminem Is Not One of the Greatest Rappers Because He’s Not Black

On the next episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, social media personality Dr. Umar said that Eminem is not one of the greatest rappers because he's not Black.

Dr. Umar Discredits Eminem as a Great Rapper Because He's Not Black

The next episode of The Joe Budden Podcast is going to be an explosive one. Dr. Umar "Ifatunde" Johnson, a staunch Pan-Africanist and motivational speaker, will be joining Joe and the crew to discuss a wide range of issues affecting the Black community. In a snippet video that has gone viral on social media, Dr. Umar slammed the notion that Eminem is one of the greatest rappers in hip-hop.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, Dr. Umar said that Em can't be one of the greatest rappers in hip-hop because he's not Black. According to Dr. Umar, since hip-hop was created by Black people, no White person can ever be better than the group of people who created the music and culture.

"No non-African can ever be the best of anything African," Umar stated. "It's an insult to the ancestors. It's an insult to the race and it's an insult to every Black person."

"Do you think I can go to Palestine and be the best of anything of Palestinian culture? You never see that," he continued. "You think I can go to Israel and be the best of anything in Israel whether it be a cook, an instrumentalist, a dancer? Hell no."

"We have to stop naming non-African people as being the best of any aspect in our cultural product because it's an insult," he added.

Eminem Is a Guest in the House of Hip-Hop, Says Lord Jamar

This isn't the first time Eminem's race has been called into question before as it relates to hip-hop.

Back in 2019, Brand Nubian member Lord Jamar said in a DJ Vlad interview that Eminem and other White rappers are guests in the house of hip-hop. He also added that the Detroit rhymer was not a good rapper and Black people don't listen to him in the streets or the club. This prompted Eminem to slam Lord Jamar on a number of diss tracks, including "I Will" from his 2020 album, Music to Be Murdered By, and "Fall" form his 2018 project, Kamikaze.

For the record, Eminem agreed that he is a guest in hip-hop.

See Dr. Umar discredit Eminem as a great rapper because he's not Black on The Joe Budden Podcast below.

Watch Dr. Umar Slam Eminem on The Joe Budden Podcast