Food Critic Mr. ChimeTime Reviews Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti and Calls It the Worst Restaurant in Detroit

Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti restaurant is being called the worst restaurant in Detroit by YouTube food critic Mr. ChimeTime.

Popular food critic Mr. ChimeTime is currently doing reviews of restaurants in Eminem's hometown of Detroit. On Feb. 17, he shared a review of Eminem's Mom Spaghetti restaurant titled "Eminem has The WORST Restaurant in Detroit." The review was far from glowing.

"This is by far the most spaghetti that I have ever had in my entire life of eating spaghetti," Mr. ChimeTime says in the video clip below after taking one bite. "When I tasted this, it kinda reminds me of middle school cafeteria meat. But I'ma keep it 100 with you, middle school cafeteria meat is better than this bulls**t."

He continues: "When you get the spaghetti, they just throw it in a bag. Not to mention, the container is open. So, the spaghetti is flopping all over the goddamn cup. Two: It's cold as f**k...The sauce is by far the blandest upper mid sauce that I've ever had in any spaghetti."

Eminem Opens Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant

Eminem announced he would be opening a restaurant called Mom's Spaghetti in his hometown of Detroit back in September of 2021. The name of the eatery is a callback to a line from his diamond single "Lose Yourself" on which he raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti."

The restaurant officially opened on Sept. 25, 2021. Eminem was present for the grand opening. The rapper even worked the drive-thru window where he passed out food to excited fans and posed for photographs. He has since began selling jars of the spaghetti sauce online.

