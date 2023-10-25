Eminem Selling Mom’s Spaghetti Sauce in the Jar

Eminem is expanding his Mom's Spaghetti brand with a new line of pasta sauce.

Eminem Sells Mom's Spaghetti Sauce by the Bottle

On Tuesday night (Oct. 24), Eminem shared a new ad on his Instagram, revealing the sauce from his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit will now be bottled and sold online. In the ad, which can be seen below, bottles of sauce and oyster pails of spaghetti cascade down the screen while Shady's 2009 track "Drop the Bomb on 'Em" plays. One bottle eventually smashes on a table followed by the tag line: "The Sauce Is Dropping." The post is captioned, "From the D 2 ur kitchen #momsspaghetti sauce is droppin 10/26 Link in bio."

Mom's Spaghetti Expands

In September of 2021, Eminem announced he would be opening a restaurant called Mom's Spaghetti in his hometown of Detroit. The name of the restaurant is obviously a callback to a line from his diamond single "Lose Yourself" on which he raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti."

The restaurant officially opened on Sept. 25, 2021. Eminem was present for the grand opening and even worked the drive-thru window where he passed out food to excited fans and posed for pictures.

See the promo for Eminem's new Mom's Spaghetti Sauce line below.

Watch the New Mom's Spaghetti Sauce Ad