Eminem Is Amazed by This Lil Wayne Lyric

A Lil Wayne lyric from a new song has Eminem amazed.

Eminem Gives Props to Lil Wayne for New Lyric

Last night (Sept. 28), Eminem checked in on X, formerly known as Twitter, to let his following know how awestruck he was with a line Lil Wayne spit on a new track.

"Bro Wayne just said 'got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!'" Slim Shady wrote. The Detroit rap god appeared to admit he was slightly envious that he didn't come up with the line.

"F**K why didn’t I think of that????" he added.

Lil Wayne Spits Fire Verse on YG and Tyga's Song "Brand New"

The line Eminem is referencing is from Lil Wayne's verse on YG and Tyga's new track "Brand New," off their recently released project Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist, which is drawing high praise for Tune.

"Yeah, brand new money, brand new hundreds/Got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new Funyuns," Wayne raps on the track. "Brand new phone with a brand new number/On some brand new shit, need a brand new plumber."

Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape

On Friday (Sept. 29), Lil Wayne released more material for Eminem to review in the form of his new mixtape Tha Fix Before Tha VI, a prequel to his upcoming Tha Carter VI album. The new project contains 10 songs with features from Jon Batiste, Euro and Foushee.

Check out Eminem's reaction to Lil Wayne's "Brand New" verse below.

Watch YG and Tyga's "Brand New" Video Featuring Lil Wayne

