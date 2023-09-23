See How Different Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kimberly Mathers Looks Now With Short Hair and Tattoos

Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Mathers, was spotted for the first time in five years and has a completely different appearance. The mother of four has discarded her minimalistic look for a shorter hairdo and tattoos.

Kimberly Mathers Looks Different in New Video

On Thursday (Sept. 21), The U.S. Sun shared an exclusive video of Kimberly Mathers and her son, Parker, grabbing food and running a few errands. In the recording, Em's former spouse seemingly revamped her look with short, bleached hair and several tattoos. Kimberly Mathers hasn't been snapped by the paparazzi since 2018. At the time, she had long blonde locks, and her body was ink-free.

Eminem and Kim Mathers Will Reunite at Their Daughter Hailie Jade’s Wedding

Eminem and Kimberly Mathers are expected to reunite at their daughter Hailie Jade's upcoming wedding. On Sept. 20, Kim told a rep at The U.S. Sun that she would certainly be at her and Em's 27-year-old daughter's wedding. Kimberly Mathers also revealed that she and Eminem keep in contact but rarely see each other. Eminem and Kimberly Mathers finalized their divorce on Aug. 16, 2000.

Eminem's Company Gives Loan to Kim Mathers So She Can Purchase New Home

According to an alleged document obtained from The U.S. Sun on Sept. 22, Kimberly Mathers has bought a four-bed, three-bath home in Macomb, Mich., thanks to a loan she received from Eminem's company, Shady Games, Inc., The rapper's company reportedly loaned Kimberly Mathers $615,000 for her new house. Kimberly Mathers previously lived in a custom-built mansion allegedly paid for by the 50-year-old rhymer and was sold for $1,350,000 in March.

XXL has reached out to Eminem's team for comment.

See Kimberly Mathers' New Hairdo and Tattoos