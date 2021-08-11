Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt – Report

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly hospitalized last month due to an attempt at self-harm.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Aug. 11), the Detroit rapper's former wife was rushed to the hospital on July 30 after attempting suicide at her Michigan home. Law enforcement sources claim that police and paramedics arrived at the residence following a call of a suicidal person. Kim was reportedly combative and required restraining by authorities.

Due to Kim Scott being so uncooperative and violent when medics arrived, her vitals weren't able to be checked. She allegedly appeared to have cut herself as she had multiple small lacerations on the back of her legs and a decent amount of blood was on the floor.

When she was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, Kim reportedly received a mental evaluation as well. However, reports claim that she is back home and currently recovering. The report also notes that it is unclear whether or not Em's ex-wife is receiving additional care or treatment.

In May of 2016, Kim revealed that her 2015 DUI was actually a suicide attempt. She had flipped her black Cadillac Escalade while driving and crashed into a utility pole, and said her actions were intentional. Kim shared that she had drank a fifth of Malibu rum and also took pills at the time before getting behind the wheel.

Eminem and Kim, who dated in high school, married back in 1999, later divorcing in 2001. The couple briefly remarried in January of 2006, and Em filed for legal separation months later in April. Together, they share one child together, Hailie.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Eminem for a comment.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.