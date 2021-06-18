Mariah Carey Trolls Eminem While Doing Viral ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge

In celebration of the 12-year anniversary of Mariah Carey's 2009 track, "Obsessed," the R&B singer poked a little fun at Eminem, whom she's had friction with in the past, while doing the viral "Wipe It Down" TikTok challenge.

On Wednesday (June 16), Mariah posted a video of herself on Instagram wiping a mirror with transition clips of her going from dressed down at home in a face mask and hair rollers to full-on glam. In the last transition, she's dressed in a bandana and a cap while also wearing a fake goatee. This character likens the person who followed Mariah around in the video she released for her hit single, "Obsessed."

She captioned the clip, which was shared on both TikTok and Instagram, "Just for laughs... from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down #HappyAnniversaryObsessed." The short video also contains a mashup of BMW Kenny's "Wipe It Down" and Mariah's own song that she was honoring.

While MiMi said the video was all in fun, the jab isn't very far-fetched considering her staticky history with the Detroit rapper. Dating back to around 2001, Em claimed that he and Mariah Carey dated for six months, which she denied. From then, the diss records started flowing, including "Bagpipes From Bagdad," from Eminem's 2009 album, Relapse. Thus, many felt the video for Mariah Carey's "Obsessed" was a subliminal response to Em, though this remains unconfirmed.

Nonetheless, the two artists have traded disses over the years, ultimately resulting in Mariah's ex-husband, Nick Cannon, getting involved and spewing his fair share of words with Em as well.

In fact, as recently as last September, Nick said that he would like to speak with Eminem about squashing their beef.

Months prior, reports began circulating online that Slim Shady was nervous about whether or not his alleged relationship with Mariah Carey would be detailed in her now-released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Mariah later responded, suggesting that Em wouldn't be included in her book.

