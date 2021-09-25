Eminem to Open Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit

Eminem is promoting the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit.

On Friday (Sept. 24), ads for the new eatery began airing on local Detroit television station WXYZ . The tongue-in-cheek 30-second spot features Shady vomiting cartons of spaghetti along with revealing the dishes the restaurant will be serving, including pasta, meatballs and the spaghetti sandwich.

The commercial also announces the restaurant as "coming soon." A phone number featured in the ad connects to a message that announces the address as 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit and reveals the opening date as Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. CST.

The phrase Mom's Spaghetti dates back to Em's 2002 track, "Lose Yourself," on which he raps, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

This isn't the first time Em has taken advantage of the famous line. Back in 2016, he sold limited edition Mom's Spaghetti shirts on his website. "Show Mom you appreciate her in style this Mother's Day and pick up our 'Mom's Spaghetti' collab with Unfortunate Portrait," the description for the shirt read. "You only get one shot, do not miss your opportunity...because this is only available for three days. Vomit not included."

He turned the line into an actual dish in 2017, when he sold the plates at a pop-up shop at Shelter in Detroit. Last year, Em donated cups of Mom's Spaghetti to Detroit hospital workers amid the pandemic.

There is also speculation that this could also serve a promotion for Eminem's rumored upcoming album. Rumors have been floating around that Eminem may be dropping his new album, The Marshall Mathers LP III next week. Coincidence?