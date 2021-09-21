Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop The Marshall Mathers LP III?

Eminem surprised fans with the surprise release of his last January, and now people are speculating that he might pull another unheralded album drop next month.

Based on what appears to be some social media digging done on an Eminem Reddit account, supporters of the Detroit-bred rapper are pointing to hints that could back the idea that Em might actually be delivering a new LP, possibly The Marshall Mathers LP III, on Oct. 1.

Em's frequent collaborator and producer Fredwreck posted an image of the rhymer's childhood home on his Instagram story recently. The artwork was from the second installment of Eminem's Marshall Mathers series.

Fredwreck also reportedly posted a picture of a building with an address number of 1001 on his IG story as well, the Reddit thread claims.

Others seem to think that because Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the film Venom, is dropping on Oct. 1, Em could be dropping new music as well since he penned a track for the initial movie. The song appeared on his Kamikaze album. The movie's original release date was on Oct. 15, but the date apparently changed with no real explanation, according to Vulture earlier this month.

Speculation went further when Mozzy's manager, DaveO, tweeted that the Sacramento, Calif. artist had been in the studio with Eminem and Polo G. Mozzy dropped his album, Untreated Trauma, on Sept. 17, and the teased collab doesn't appear on the release.

Skylar Grey, who has worked with Em often and is featured on one of his biggest hits "Love the Way You Lie," also hinted at something happening on Oct. 1 via Instagram last night (Sept. 20).

She captioned an image of herself and said, "This month has been hellish… but I see the light at the end… can’t wait for October 1st… mark your calendar."

A post was also shared on Reddit, indicating that there will be an Aftermath Entertainment takeover in the fourth quarter of the year, which begins on Oct. 1.



Eminem's Shady Records artists Grip and Boogie were also spotted in the studio together recently, and the image was shared on Em's IG.

Now again, these are mere speculations and two plus two very well might not come out to be four in this case. However, the chatter is growing and could materialize, but either way, Eminem fans will have to wait until next Oct. 1 to find out.