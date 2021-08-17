Eminem to Guest Star in 50 Cent’s Black Mafia Family Series as White Boy Rick

Eminem has put his acting hat back on to guest star in one of 50 Cent's upcoming drama series.

The Wrap reported on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that Em, who made his acting debut in 8 Mile back in 2002, will make a guest appearance in his former Shady/Aftermath Records signee's new show, Black Mafia Family. The Detroit rapper will be playing the role of famed drug dealer White Boy Rick, real name Rick Wershe Jr., who was an informant for the FBI as a young teen when selling drugs and guns as a gang member. Once Rick was no longer being utilized by the feds, he was arrested for cocaine possession and sentenced to life in prison. He was paroled in June of last year at 50 years old.

A source confirmed to XXL today that Eminem will have a small cameo on the show.

Fif said in a statement: "I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem."

50 also announced the guest role Eminem will have on BMF via Instagram today, reposting a screenshot of The Wrap's article.

"Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem," he wrote. "Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shit is out of here. 🚦Green Light Gang."

Fif's Black Mafia Family series is based on the life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, whose eminence in their hometown and across the country stems from with their drug ring and loyalty.

Kash Doll, who also stars in the show as Monique, opened up about finding out she was cast for her role in the spring 2021 issue of XXL.

"It was really exciting," she said. "Just to hear that I’d be a part of a story that’s coming from Detroit and I’m from Detroit. You know, always looking up to 50 Cent as far as what he did with music and then going into film. It was just like a dream come true. I was just ecstatic. Really grateful."

Black Mafia Family premieres on Starz on Sun., Sept. 26.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Eminem for a comment.