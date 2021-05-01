Are Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar Working on New Music Together?

Speculation is swirling that Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar might be working on new music together.

The buzz started when Grammy Award-winning producer and Dre frequent collaborator Fredwreck posted a photo on Twitter along with the Dre, Em and K-Dot on Wednesday (April 28). Fredwreck simply captioned the photo, "Beats n Rhymes 🎙 #shady #aftermath," which could be seen as a reference to he and Dre making beats and Shady and Kendrick being the MCs.

However, on Friday (April 30), former Death Row Records artist and Slaughterhouse member Kxng Crooked posted the same message from the photo on Twitter. "Beats & Rhymes," he typed, sans a picture.

That was enough to get fans into a frenzy. On Saturday (May 1), the photo began trending on Twitter with fans assuming Dre, Em and Kendrick have been working on new music. "So we’re getting a Dr. Dre album with possible Kendrick Lamar & Eminem on the same track???? Say ain’t so," one person on Twitter presumed.

"If Kendrick and Eminem rlly have a collab on Dr Dre’s new album I can die of happiness," another person commented.

Eminem and Kendrick Lamar first collaborated on the track "Love Game," featured on Shady's 2013 album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. A new collab wouldn't be too far-fetched. Speculation has been circulating that Kendrick Lamar may be dropping his long-awaited new album on May 7 after Top Dawg Entertainment label CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith put up a cryptic post on social media. Dr. Dre is also rumored to be working on a new album, the follow-up to 2015's Compton, with reports coming out that Eminem has been working with the iconic producer on the project.

See more Twitter reactions from people speculating about new music from Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar below.

