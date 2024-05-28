Boosie BadAzz Is Convinced Diddy Will Use Viral Apology for a Future Song Intro

Boosie BadAzz is convinced Diddy's apology video will be featured as an intro to one of the disgraced mogul's upcoming songs.

Boosie Thinks Diddy Will Use Apology for Musical Purposes

On Monday (May 27), VladTV aired a segment of their latest interview with the Louisiana rapper where he opines about the latest drama surrounding Diddy, which includes a recently released video of Puff assaulting Cassie and his on-camera apology. Previously, Boosie described the apology as sounding like "an intro to a song" on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Vlad, Boosie doubled down on the sentiment saying he felt Diddy would indeed repurpose the apology clip.

"I feel like that was the intro to a song," Boosie said in the video below, questioning the sincerity of the apology. "I feel like [in] five years you gon' hear that on one of his comeback songs...That was an intro."

Diddy Faces Backlash for Apology

On May 19, two days after CNN released the video clip that shows Diddy slamming and kicking his ex-girlfriend Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, he issued an apology.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy began in his video. "I was f**ked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued. "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

Boosie isn't the only person criticizing Diddy's apology. Cassie's attorney has blasted the apology video, citing Diddy's flat-out denial of the allegations prior to video evidence surfacing. Everyone from sports analyst Stephen A. Smith to The Breakfast Club cohost Charlamagne Tha God has called out Diddy for the sorry excuse at vindication.

Diddy has been hit with six additional lawsuits after settling with Cassie last November. Many of the cases have the same disturbing M.O. including allegations of drugging and sexual assault. Regardless of what happens in court, Diddy's image is tarnished beyond repair at this point. Music should be the last thing on his mind.

