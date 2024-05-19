Cassie’s Attorney Criticizes Diddy’s Apology Video

Cassie's attorney has criticized Sean "Diddy" Combs' apology video stating that the hip-hop mogul is only apologizing after his repeated denials of abusing Cassie have proven to be untrue.

On Sunday (May 19), Cassie Ventura's attorney, Meredith Firetog, from law firm Wigdor LLP, issued a statement slamming Diddy's recent apology video. In their statement, which can be viewed below, Cassie's attorneys pointed out that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's remorse comes after his persistent denials of ever abusing Cassie have been revealed to be untrue.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," the statement reads. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Diddy Posts Video Apologizing for Abusing Cassie

Cassie's attorney's statement comes after Diddy posted an apology video on his Instagram page expressing his remorse for his abusive behavior towards Cassie. This after CNN obtained a 2016 surveillance video capturing him brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy began in his clip, which can be viewed below.

"I was f**ked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued.

"I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

"I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry," Diddy concluded.

See Cassie's attorney's statement criticizing Diddy's apology video below.

Read Cassie's Attorney's Statement Regarding Diddy's Apology Video

Watch Diddy's Apology Video