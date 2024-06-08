Boosie BadAzz Sprinter Broken Into and Insulin Stolen

Boosie BadAzz is having a bad day. The rap veteran experienced a setback when his vehicle was broken into and his insulin was stolen.

Boosie BadAzz's Sprinter Vandalized, Insulin Stolen

On Saturday (June 8), Boosie BadAzz hopped on his Instagram account and posted two videos showing that he's in dire straits. In one video, which can be viewed below, Boosie's is showing shattered glass and debris on the floor of his sprinter vehicle. In the next clip, the Louisiana rapper explains his predicament as he embarks on his journey to Texas for a show.

Apparently, a thief stole clothes, an ankle monitor charger and some cash out of his sprinter. However, Boosie isn't concerned about those items. What truly devastated him was that the crook took his insulin, which was also in the van.

"A bum-a*s n***a broke into my sprinter, you ain't got s**t," he explained. "One thing you got was my insulin."

Boosie then delivered an emergency call for anyone who had insulin on deck.

"I got a show in Odessa, Texas tonight. So if anybody in Odessa, Texas got insulin—Humalog, Lantus—I need it because they took all my insulin."​​

"You're a bum," Boosie added while holding a stack of cash. "The money was on me."

"What I made tonight you'll never see that in ya life. You're a bum," he concluded.

In the caption, Boosie wrote: "IF ANY ONE N ODESSA TX HAVE HUMALOG (the blue pin) n LANTIS (the grey pin) PLEASE CALL +1 (512) 982-8180 2052157895 7088301200 r dm me I REALLY NEED THIS ASAP R IF U CAN BRING IT TO AUSTIN AIRPORT I [FLY] OUT AT 12 noon N THEY TOOK MY ANKLE MONITOR CHARGER smh now I gotta find a FED OFFICE OPEN N TEXAS."

Hopefully, there's a doctor or nurse who could assist Boosie with some insulin.

Boosie BadAzz Is a Diabetic

For those who may not know, Boosie BadAzz is a diabetic and has been battling the disease since he was 19 years old.

According to Drugs.com, Humalog is a fast-acting insulin that works 15 to 30 minutes after a shot and lasts 3 to 4 hours. Lantus (insulin glargine) is a long-acting insulin, which lasts 24 hours. Both are used to manage blood sugar levels in adults and children with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

In January of 2023, rapper Boosie spoke openly about his current struggle with diabetes and the challenges it presents on his Instagram Story.

"This diabetes s**t is hard. I've been fighting this sickness since 19 N still can’t shake this s**t!! Woke up sick af y’all keep me n yall prayers," he wrote.

See Boosie BadAzz show his vandalized sprinter and asking for extra insulin after his was stolen below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Ask His Fans If They Have Insulin on Hand After His Sprinter Was Broken Into