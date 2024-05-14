Fat Joe Agrees With Boosie BadAzz That Hip-Hop Beefs Are on the Verge of Being Dangerous

Fat Joe says rap beefs are out of control and agrees with Boosie BadAzz that things are on the verge of getting dangerous.

Last Friday (May 10), Fat Joe hopped on Instagram Live to share his thoughts on some of rap's recent headlines and said the rap beefs are getting out of hand.

"You know, I’m with Lil Boosie about Hip Hop beef," Joe said. "It’s all fun and games until somebody gets shot, and then it’s 'Rest In Peace' t-shirts. I’m with Boosie on that. Hip hop beefs is out of control. And so before people get hurt, let’s go back to having a good time."

Joe was agreeing with what Boosie had said back in April, that the ongoing feuds between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and others were on the verge of getting violent.

"EVERYBODY GASSING UP RAP BEEF SMH ALL EXCITED SAYING THIS HIP HOP WELL EVERYONE N THE CREW NOT GO SEE IT THAT WAY," Boosie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "N WHEN IT POP OFF 'IT REALLY GOES DOWN.' SO WHEN SOMEONE FROM ONE OF THESE CREWS DIE,DONT SAY THEY STUPID SMH."

He continued: "GO SUPPORT THEM N COURT LIKE YALL SUPPORTED THE RAP BEEF HOW WOULD U FEEL IF YOUR FAMILY MEMBER DIED CAUSE OF HIP HOP RAP BEEF IM FROM LOUISIANA EVERY RAP BEEF IVE SEEN PEOPLE DIE YALL SO HAPPY ABOUT WHO GO WIN R LOSE BUT A MAMA GO LOSE HER SON n ain’t none of yall going to the funeral smh."

Drake Creates Own Security Force to Guard Toronto Mansion

Fat Joe's comments come as things are already escalating in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. It was confirmed Drake had even created a security firm long before the beef unfolded to help guard his Toronto property, dubbed The Embassy. Multiple people have tried to trespass on Drake's property in recent days, and one of his security guards was shot in a drive-by shooting earlier in May. No arrests have been made.

