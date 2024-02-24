Boosie BadAzz Claims People Are Mad at Him for Not Wearing a Purse Like Other Rappers

Boosie BadAzz recently hopped on social media to address why people are always mad at him. The rap veteran believes people are upset with him because he doesn't wear a purse like other rappers.

On Saturday (Feb. 24), a video surfaced on social media of Boosie BadAzz on Instagram Live chatting with his fans. When someone in the comments mentioned about him losing a purse, the rap veteran corrected the fan and explained that his baby mother lost her purse but she eventually found it. Boosie then went on to accuse the fan of trolling him.

In the video below, the Louisiana rhymer added that people are mad at him because he doesn't wear a purse like other rappers.

"I don't wanna do all that s*** these rappers do," Boosie said, referring to him not wearing a purse. "That's why y'all mad."

"Don't be mad. Just respect my decision as a real n***a, man," he continued. "Where I'm from, men don't do that, bro. How I was raised, men don't do that, bro."

"I don't follow trends, bro. I don't follow trends, bro. I'm Boosie," he added. "Just 'cause someone else might do it is not gon' make me follow that person and do the same thing."

"I'm a leader, I'm not a follower, bro," Boosie concluded.

It's unclear if Boosie is talking about man purses (or "murses") or crossbody pouches or all of the above.

Boosie BadAzz Offers His Thoughs on Trans Women in Sports

Boosie is not afraid to offer his unsolicited opinion on social issues, even if it gets people mad or makes headlines.

On Thursday (Feb. 22), the "Wipe Me Down" rapper shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, containing a news report about a transgender high school basketball player who injured their opponent during a game.

"THE FEMALE RODMAN 'IS HURTING ALL THE GIRLS ON THE BASKETBALL COURT N MASSACHUSETTS,'" Boosie captioned the video, which can be seen below. "2 MONTHS AGO A TRANS KNOCKS A GIRL TEETH OUT HER MOUTH ;LIKE WTF' PARENTS NEED TO STOP LETTING THEY KIDS PLAY AGAINST MEN (FEMALE RODMANS)SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY NEED TO FORFEIT EVERY GAME."

Boosie continued: "THIS IS NOT FAIR TO OUR KIDS N THIS NATION.THIS IS SICK THEY SAY HE HAS A FULL BEARD OMG PARENTS WE HAVE TO FIGHT FOR OUR KIDS DREAMS N RIGHTS KNOCKING OUR DAUGHTERS TEETH OUT PARENTS WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS SIMPLE IS THAT ITS UNFAIR THEY NEED THEIR OWN LEAGUE."

Again, Boosie is fearless when it comes to voicing his opinion.

See Boosie BadAzz explain why people are mad at him for not rocking purses like other rappers below.

