Boosie BadAzz Wears Dreadlock Wig and Rasta Hat to New Bob Marley Movie

Boosie BadAzz goes full Rastafarian mode at the screening of the new film Bob Marley: One Love.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 14), Boosie shared video of himself leaving the movie theater after seeing Bob Marley: One Love with his daughter in tow. In the video, which can be seen below, Boosie is walking through the parking lot wearing a dreadlock wig under a red, yellow, black and green beanie. He is also wearing a yellow sweatshirt and yellow shoes.

Bob Marley: One Love was released in theaters in the United States on Wednesday. The film, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae artist, has received mixed reviews thus far.

Boosie Blasts The Color Purple Movie

Last month, Boosie went viral for blasting The Color Purple remake for its lesbian story line.

"I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.)," Boosie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow emoji] LOVE STORY GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM."

He later claimed he was getting bullied for his opinion about the film.

See video of Boosie wearing a dreadlock wig and rasta hat to the new Bob Marley movie below.

