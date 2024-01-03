Boosie BadAzz Claims He’s Getting Bullied for Not Wanting His Daughter to See Lesbian Scenes in The Color Purple

Boosie BadAzz claims he getting bullied for revealing he walked out of a screening of The Color Purple with his daughter because of the lesbian storyline.

Boosie Reacts to Backlash

On Tuesday night (Jan. 2), Boosie hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to backlash he received for saying the lesbian love story in the new The Color Purple film caused him to leave the theater. According to Boosie, he's been getting bullied for his beliefs.

"WHY IF SOMEONE DOESNT AGREE WITH THE [rainbow emoji] NARRATIVE THATS BEING PUSHED WHY DO YALL SAY THAT THE PERSON WHO DOESNT ARGREE IS [rainbow emoji]. THATS BULLYING!" Boosie posted. "WE HAVE A RIGHT AS PARENTS TO SAY ITS NOT COOL FOR A 7 N 9 YEAR OLD TO WATCH THIS. WE HAVE RIGHTS AS PARENTS TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN AS MUCH AS WE CAN."

He continues: "I HAVE NO PROBLEM AT ALL WITH [rainbow emoji] PEOPLE. MY GRANDAD WAS A PREACHER (SOUTHERN BAPTIST) N IM JUST TRYNA RAISE MY KIDS WITH THE SAME BELIEFS N RESPECT WE WAS RAISED WITH ITS JUST THIS WORLD WILL HAVE U N A FIGHT TO DO SO!"

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Appears to Respond to Wack 100 Threatening to Beat Him Up

Boosie Reveals He Walked Out of The Color Purple Because of Lesbian Scenes

On Tuesday morning, Boosie made headlines for revealing he took his daughter to see The Color Purple but left prematurely because he was uncomfortable with his daughter seeing the lesbian aspects of the film.

"I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.)," Boosie posted. "BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow emoji] LOVE STORY GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM."

Some people called the act homophobic. Boosie thinks otherwise.

Read More: Alabama Rapper Gets Boosie BadAzz Impersonator to Rap Boosie's Verse in Music Video

Check Boosie BadAzz's post responding to backlash he received for revealing he walked out of The Color Purple because of the lesbian storyline below.

See Boosie's Reaction to Backlash for His Comment About The Color Purple