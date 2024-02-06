Boosie BadAzz Responds to New Kodak Black Diss, Says Yak Gave His Own Career a Black Eye

Boosie BadAzz responds to Kodak Black's diss aimed at him on the new song "11AM in Malibu." Boosie thinks Yak gave his own career a "black eye."

Boosie BadAzz Claps Back at Kodak Black for Calling Out Boosie on New Song

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), Boosie BadAzz hit up his notorious Instagram account after hearing Kodak Black call him out on his new song "11AM in Malibu." Boosie addressed the diss by explaining that Kodak should place the blame on himself for the legal situation Yak has found himself in. The Lousiana rapper also voiced well-wishes for his currently incarcerated foe and Boosie even took the opportunity to promote his own music that is on the way this week.

"WHO BOOSIE THINK HE IS?" Boosie BadAzz writes in the IG post below. "SOMEONE U WILL NEVER BE #facts YOU MUST BE STILL MAD ABOUT WHAT I SAID CAUSE YOU KEEP BRINGING MY NAME UP. @kodakblack U GOTTA BLAME YOURSELF. YOU GAVE YOUR CAREER A BLACK EYE. I DIDNT DO IT YOU DID IT. U POSE TO BE FOCUS ON GETTING BACK OUT HERE WITH YOUR FAMILY N GETTING HELP !! I WISH U THE BEST N I WISH U FREEDOM #NEWALBUM 2/9."

Kodak Black Calls Out Boosie BadAzz on New Song "11AM in Malibu"

Boosie's pointed social media post is in direct response to being the subject of some of the lyrics on Kodak Black's latest single "11AM in Malibu." The track, which dropped on Sunday (Feb. 4), finds Kodak rapping over the Conductor Williams-produced Drake song "8AM in Charlotte."

"8 a.m. in Charlotte, but it was actually 11 in Malibu Canyon/I'm startin' to understand that I'm a threat to these n***as and I was just playin'," Kodak rhymes. "And I got longevity, and it's been longevity, and n***as been scared of me/From ever since I remember, that's what the streets tell me/I don't even care 'bout that s**t though, I'm tryna get rich, h*e/Who Boosta think he is? Who you n***as think you be?"

Why Do Kodak Black and Boosie BadAzz Have Beef?

Kodak Black and Boosie BadAzz's beef stems back to July of 2023. At the time, Boosie said he believed that Yak doesn't have any morals for doing a song with 6ix9ine. Days later, Kodak posted a video to social media of a man referring to Boosie as the "most immature 40-year-old ever." The beef intensified when Boosie dissed the South Florida rhymer on his song "Ungrateful."

See Boosie BadAzz clap back at Kodak Black and watch the music video for Yak's new track "11AM in Malibu" below.

See Boosie BadAzz Respond to Kodak Black's Diss on Yak's New Song "11AM in Malibu"

Watch Kodak Black's New "11AM in Malibu" Video