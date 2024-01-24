Kodak Black Judge Needs Another Month to Decide If Rapper Will Be Freed – Report

Kodak Black will reportedly have to wait another month to find out if his pre-trial conditions will be revoked or he will be freed.

Kodak Black Revocation Hearing Postponed

On Tuesday (Jan. 22), Kodak Black was supposed to appear before a judge who would decided whether or not to revoke the South Florida rapper's pre-trial conditions in connection to his 2019 federal gun case. According to the Miami Herald, the hearing was postponed, as Judge Jose E. Martinez revealed he needed more time to make a decision on the case. The new date for the hearing is Feb. 21, meaning Yak will have to stay behind bars for another month.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney for comment.

Kodak Black's Current Legal Issues

Kodak Black was arrested in Plantation, Fla. on Dec. 7, 2023, and charged with cocaine possession and evidence tampering after a police officer claimed Yak was trying to swallow white powder during a traffic stop. He was released a short time later. The following week, Kodak denied he had cocaine the night of his arrest during an Instagram Live session. Less than a week later, he was taken into federal custody for violating his pre-trail conditions. An update in the case came on Jan. 9, when lab results concluded that the white power was actually Oxycodone, which the rapper is prescribed to have. The authorities changed the charges to possession of Oxy.

On Jan. 19, Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

"This is an abuse of discretion to file a charge on an individual that has provided a valid prescription for the very item that as found," Cohen said in a statement to XXL. "All this after the officer misrepresented and said it was cocaine. Clearly it was not cocaine, nothing has happened to the officer who misrepresented the item, and my client was taken into custody due to his misrepresentation."

The statement continues: "The fact that this case has not been dismissed by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows that bias against Mr. Kapri. Anyone else would have had their case dismissed or they wouldn't have filed. Someone at some point has to recognize that issues that keep coming up with every case filed against Mr. Kapri. Officers' 'mistakes,' agents not disclosing that the original pills were test and came back as Tylenol, a violation for a dirty urine and the lab tech says 'sorry made a mistake.' Over and over we see errors that wouldn't happen with the average defendant. Now, instead of this matter being handled by the regular prosecutor in the division, a simple possession is assigned to a drug trafficking unit. It displays the desire to not seek justice but to punitively and vindictively treat Mr. Kapri different than any other defendant."

Kodak is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

