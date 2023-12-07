Kodak Black Caught Swallowing Mouth Full of Cocaine During Arrest, Police Report

New details have emerged following Kodak Black's arrest for cocaine possession. Apparently, the South Florida rapper was caught swallowing a mouth full of cocaine during the arrest, according to a police report.

Kodak Black Caught Swallowing Mouth Full of Cocaine During Arrest

XXL has obtained the arrest report for Kodak Black from the Plantation Police Department. The police report details how Kodak Black was caught swallowing a mouthful of cocaine during a traffic stop, which led to his arrest on drug charges.

Kodak, who changed his name to Bill Kapri, was arrested at 3 a.m. Thursday morning (Dec. 7) in Plantation, Fla. The arresting officer reported that Yak's black 2019 Bentley SUV was parked with its tail lights on, blocking part of the road. When the officer approached the driver's side door, the window was halfway down and he saw that Kodak was inside asleep.

Police reported the smell of burnt weed coming from the vehicle as well as weed residue in the console. A Styrofoam cup that included an alcoholic beverage was also present. When asked if there were any weapons or anything illegal in the SUV, Kodak responded with "weed." While an officer went to run Kodak's driver's license information, the cop witnessed white powder falling from the rapper. The officer then saw Kodak's mouth full of the powder. The substance was tested and confirmed to be cocaine despite Kodak claiming it was Percocet.

Additionally, when the officer searched the rapper, they found a clear baggie with "a small amount" of the substance in his left pocket. The officer added that Kodak's Bentley had visible passenger side bumper and door damage and may have been involved in a crash. The vehicle's exterior and interior, as well as the narcotics found were photographed for evidence.

Kodak received an additional charge, a probation violation related to a federal case, that was also included in the police report.

Kodak Was Arrested for Cocaine Possession and Other Charges

As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested by the Plantation Police Department on Thursday (Dec. 7). He is charged with possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park.

The 26-year-old rapper remains in custody and is expected to appear before a judge later this afternoon.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen for comment.