Kodak Black Back in Jail After Being Placed in Federal Custody for Probation Violation – Report

Kodak Black is back in jail after being placed in federal custody for possible probation violation.

Kodak Black Back in Jail for Violating Probation

According to an NBCMiami.com report, published on Saturday (Dec. 16), Kodak Black is in federal detention after being arrested for possibly violating his probation. XXL has located an inmate record via FDC Miami with Kodak listed under his real name Bill K Kapri.

It's unclear if the latest federal arrest is in connection to any case or charges in Broward County.

XXL has reached out to Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, for comment.

Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty to Cocaine Possession After Arrest In Broward County

Before his latest arrest, Yak pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park. He also demanded a jury trial. His legal case stems from his Dec. 7 arrest in Plantation, Fla.

During his arrest, police claimed that Kodak swallowed a mouth full of a powder. The substance was later tested and confirmed to be cocaine despite the rapper claiming it was Percocet. Additionally, the officer found a baggie of controlled substance in Kodak's left pocket.

Kodak eventually was released from jail on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear for a hearing on Feb. 9, 2024 ahead of a trial. Last week, the South Florida rapper told his fans while on Instagram Live that he didn't have cocaine during his arrest and claimed that cops don't wear body cams.

Read More: 9 Rappers Who Are Still Supporting Donald Trump in 2023

Watch WPLG Local 10's news report from last week (Dec. 7) on Kodak bonding out of jail after being arrested in Broward County below.

Watch Rapper Kodak Black Bonds Out of Jail Following Arrest in Broward County