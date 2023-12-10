Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty to Cocaine Possession, Demands Trial by Jury

Kodak Black has pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park. He's also demanding a jury trial.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Kodak Black, who changed his name to Bill Kapri, pleaded not guilty to third-degree cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park. This is stemming from the South Florida rapper's Dec. 7 arrest in Plantation, Fla.

Additionally, Kodak has obtained the legal services of his attorney, Bradford Cohen, and is demanding a jury trial. Yak is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

In response to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul's post about Kodak's not-guilty plea on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cohen responded, "We also will be filing a motion to suppress the stop next week."

XXL has reached out to Bradford Cohen for comment.

What happened During Kodak Black's Arrest?

According to an arrest report from the Plantation Police Department, Kodak was caught swallowing a mouthful of cocaine during a traffic stop, which led to his arrest on drug charges.

On Thursday morning (Dec. 7) in Plantation, Fla., the arresting officer spotted Yak's black 2019 Bentley SUV parked with its tail lights on and blocking part of the road. When the officer approached the driver's side door, the window was halfway down and he saw that Kodak was inside asleep.

Police reported the smell of burnt weed coming from the vehicle as well as weed residue in the console. A Styrofoam cup that included an alcoholic beverage was also present. When asked if there were any weapons or anything illegal in the SUV, Kodak responded with "weed." While an officer went to run Kodak's driver's license information, the cop witnessed white powder falling from the rapper. The officer then saw Kodak's mouth full of the powder. The substance was tested and confirmed to be cocaine despite Kodak claiming it was Percocet.

Additionally, the officer found a baggie of controlled substance in Kodak's left pocket, as well as visible front-end damage to his Bentley.

Kodak Black was subsequently arrested and charged with cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park.

Watch a local news report on Kodak Black's most recent arrest below.

Watch WPLG Local 10's News Report: Kodak Black Accused of Possessing Cocaine in Broward County