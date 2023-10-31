Ray J Is Down to Fight Kodak Black After Yak Threatens to Beat Him Up

Ray J is down to shoot a fair one with Kodak Black after the South Florida rapper threatened to beat up the California crooner.

Ray J Responds to Kodak Black Threats

On Monday (Oct. 30), Ray J responded to Kodak Black's threats of violence.

"No, he don't want no real fade," Ray J snapped in the social media video below. "You talking ’bout he gon' beat me up. Bro, if you don't cut it out. The only reason why this fade will make sense for me. Like, you a street n***a, right? You a rapper. Well, let's take the fade since you said you gon' beat me up, since you went all the way left with it."

Ray J continued: "Only thing you really can do is take the fade. What's crazy is, I feel like you gotta win the fight. So, in order to win the fight, what you gotta do is you gotta train you body. So, you getting your body right...So at the end of the day, it's win-win for everybody...If he want the fade, he can have it. And we can give all the money to a foundation."

Kodak Black and Ray J's Beef

The beef between Kodak Black and Ray J started when Ray commented on Kodak Black's behavior during a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast. Ray J seemed to be coming from a genuine place of concern when he said Kodak needed help after seeing the episode. Kodak, however, was not trying to hear it. He threatened to put paws on Ray J for showing concern.

"Ray J your little a*s is a b***h, homie" Yak snapped in a video shared on social media. "I don't need your help, p***y-a*s n***a. I'm straight. F**k wrong with you, homie. Beat your little a*s."

See Ray J's response to Kodak Black below.

Watch Ray J Saying He's Down to Run the Fade With Kodak Black