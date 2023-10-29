Ray J Calls Out N.O.R.E. for Kodak Black’s Rambling Interview on Drink Champs, Asks Wack 100 to Help Kodak

Ray J has asked Wack 100 to help Kodak Black after the rapper's interview on Drink Champs, in which many fans are concerned about Yak's behavior. He also called out the pod's host, N.O.R.E., for interviewing Kodak in that state.

Ray J Asks Wack 100 to Help Kodak Black After His Drink Champs Interview

On Saturday (Oct. 28), the Drink Champs' interview with Kodak Black premiered on Revolt's YouTube channel. For most of the two-hour-long video interview, Yak is talking in rambling diatribes on a variety of topics. For the most part, the South Florida rapper is mumbling and speaking in fragments.

It appears that Ray J watched the interview and was concerned about Kodak's well-being. The R&B singer-turned-tech entrepreneur hopped on social media and sent a message to Wack 100 and N.O.R.E. after clips from the rapper's Drink Champs interview went viral.

"Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," he began his missive, which you can read below. "This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect."

"Yo [Wack 100] let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct," he added.

Wack 100 Responds to Ray J, Says There's Nothing Wrong With Kodak

In response to Ray J's message, Wack 100 hopped on his Instagram page to defend Kodak. In his post, which featured a photo of the "Super Gremlin" rhymer on Drink Champs. The rap manager wrote that there wasn't nothing wrong with Yak and either you understand him or you don't.

"AINT NOTHING WRONG WITH @kodakblack," he typed. "EITHER YOU UNDERSTAND HIM OR YOU DONT!! MAN WAS FOCUSED AND BEING HISSELF. THE GREATS ALWAYS STAND ALONE!!"

Kodak Black Claims 21 Savage Acts Different Since Working With Drake

All of this stems from a viral clip in which Kodak tells N.O.R.E. on Drink Champs that 21 Savage acts differently towards him since collaborating with Drake on their joint album, Her Loss. The Atlanta rapper has since called Yak's claims "cap."

