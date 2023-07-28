Wack 100 Proves Kodak Black Was Paid $1 Million for 6ix9ine Feature, Tells Boosie BadAzz to Back Off – Watch

6ix9ine's manager, Wack 100, has proof that Kodak Black was paid $1 million for his feature on Tekashi's single, "Shaka Laka," and with that, Wack is telling Boosie BadAzz to back off of Yak.

Wack 100 Shows Off Kodak Black's $1 Million Check for Being Featured on 6ix9ine's "Shaka Laka"

While the beef between Kodak Black and Boosie BadAzz intensifies, Wack 100 hit up Instagram on Friday (July 28) to prove to Boosie and anyone else that Kodak's was paid very handsomely for his guest feature on 6ix9ine's "Shaka Laka."

In Wack's video clip below, a man is seen interacting with a bank teller regarding a $1 million check that happens to be made out to one Bill K. Kapri, Kodak Black's government name. A withdrawal receipt seen within the video as being dated July 17 serves as further proof.

Wack 100 Tells Boosie BadAzz to Back Off of Kodak Black

Along with the video showing Kodak Black's $1 million check for working with 6ix9ine, Wack 100 captioned his Instagram post with a very specific message for Boosie BadAzz. Amid Boosie's ongoing back-and-forth spat with Kodak over the "Shaka Laka" song, Wack strongly suggests that since he's never had a problem with the "Wipe Me Down" spitter, now isn't the time for any issues.

"FOR ALL YALL THINKING @kodakblack is CAPP’n NAW." Wack 100 writes on behalf of Kodak Black. "IMA STAND IN A GAP FOR THOSE THAT STOOD FOR ME . [Boosie BadAzz], THIS MAN SHOWED UP FOR WACK RESPECTFULLY GET OFF THAT BULL S**T WITH HIM. WEVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD LETS KEEP IT THAT WAY. AND SHOUT OUT TO @fumevapors MY NEW BUSINESS PARTNERS WHO DID EXACTLY WHAT WE AGREED TO… TO THE REST FOLLOW YOUR MIND DO WHATS BEST FOR YOU …. NOW SHUT IT TF UP THAT FIRST BAD WAS REAL 2 MORE CAME AFTER THIS!!"

Why Is Wack 100 Proving That Kodak Black Was Paid $1 Million?

In a recent interview with No Jumper, Wack 100 explained as 6ix9ine's manager, he brokered the deal with Kodak Black to appear on Tekashi's "Shaka Laka," which dropped on July 21. According to Wack, Yak was not only paid "a whole lot of money" but also received a Rolls-Royce in the process.

Why Is There Beef Between Boosie BadAzz and Kodak Black?

Boosie BadAzz and Kodak Black have been taking shots at each for the past week following the release of Yak's collab with 6ix9ine. The second "Shaka Laka" was announced, Boosie reacted by saying that Kodak Black has "no morals. No principles" and sold his soul due to working with a known federal informant such as Tekashi. In response, Kodak Black shared a social media clip of a fan calling Boosie the "most immature 40-year-old ever" while captioning the video with "Poosie a [clown emoji]."

Check out the $1 million check Wack 100 claims to have given Kodak Black for working with 6ix9ine and see the intense music manager tell Boosie BadAzz to back down below.

Watch Wack 100 Prove Kodak Black Was Paid $1 Million for His Feature on 6ix9ine's "Shaka Laka" and See Him Tell Boosie BadAzz to Back Off

Watch Wack 100 Explain How He Brokered the Deal Between 6ix9ine and Kodak Black