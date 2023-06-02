Boosie BadAzz Is Impressed at How 6ix9ine Took Gym Bathroom Beating

Boosie BadAzz is giving 6ix9ine props on how Tekashi took the infamous gym attack on the chin while also praising the men who attacked the TattleTales rhymer.

On Friday (June 2), VladTV ran the latest segment of their multi-part interview with Boosie where the Louisiana rapper was asked to opine on 6ix9ine's attackers reportedly starting a GoFundMe account to help pay for their legal fees, which is an idea Boosie himself first proposed following the beat down back in March.

Boosie Supports 6ix9ine Attackers

"We need more people like those guys around the world," Boosie said after confirming he would contribute to the fund. "These people ratting and hurting families, breaking families up. Killing baby mama dreams. Killing kids’ dreams. Taking fathers and mothers away from their children. It gotta be some kind of consequence."

Despite being one of 6ix9ine's biggest detractors, Boosie did give Tekashi props on how he took the beating like a man.

"I like how 6ix9ine took it, bro. I ain’t lying," Boosie added. "I like how he manned it out.”

The 6ix9ine Gym Bathroom Attack

Back on March 21, 6ix9ine was brutally assaulted by three men in a LA Fitness bathroom in Lake Worth, Fla. Video of the attack went viral that shows Tekashi balled up on the restroom floor while taking punches and kicks to the body and face by multiple men. Following the beating, which left the rapper bruised and bloody, 6ix9ine was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Three men, Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado, have been arrested for the attack. Rafael Medina Jr. is reported to be a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang. In April, charges against Maldonado were dropped. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

