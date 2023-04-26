Police Drop Charges for One Man Accused of 6ix9ine Attack

One of the men charged in the infamous LA Fitness 6ix9ine attack will no longer face charges for the brutal beating.

On Wednesday (April 26), XXL confirmed via court records that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office is no longer pursuing charges against Anthony Maldonado for the assault of 6ix9ine, which occurred in a LA Fitness bathroom in Lake Worth, Fla. last month. Maldonado, along with Rafael Medina, Jr. and Octavious Medina were initially arrested on March 30 and charged with assault and robbery in connection to the viral beating of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper.

Shortly after the arrests, it was reported that Rafael Medina Jr., the eldest of the trio, is a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Octavious and Rafeal Medina Jr. are still being charged.

XXL has reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Following the assault, 6ix9ine gave a tell-all interview to NBC Miami about the attack where he revealed the extent of his injuries.

"There was a lot of contusions to my face, jaw, ribs. I was in the hospital for four days," 6ix9ine explained.

"Nothing changes at all, this is life," he added. "I'm not scared to live my life. If I was scared I would have took the witness protection from the government. I denied it."

"I'm outside, my car is outside. Rainbow-painted Lambo," he continued. "[I'm] not hiding from anyone."

6ix9ine recently mocked his own attack by creating the LA Fitness challenge.