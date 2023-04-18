6ix9ine Mocks His Own Attack by Creating the LA Fitness Challenge – Watch

6ix9ine is mocking the fact that he was attacked by a group of men in a Florida gym last month by creating what he calls the "LA Fitness Challenge."

On Monday (April 18), 6ix9ine hit up Instagram to demonstrate his latest creation—the LA Fitness Challenge. Seemingly inspired by the brutal beating he suffered inside of an LA Fitness bathroom at the hands of three accused individuals back in March, 6ix9ine pokes fun at his own misfortunes in a unique attempt to create yet another memorable moment on social media.

In the now-viral video below, which has already raked in nearly 800,000 likes on Instagram, Tekashi can be seen being swung back and forth by two large men holding both his arms and legs while a scantily clad woman in a bikini stands by in suspense.

"This is 6ix9ine and this the LA Fitness Challenge," 6ix9ine says as the camera starts to roll in an IG post he captioned with, "Wow... Security taken full advantage of this undocumented Dominican girl. SMH, bro seen an opportunity and took it."

As the two men gain more momentum in swinging 6ix9ine's body to and fro, the woman in the bikini makes a failed attempt to leap over the "Gummo" rapper's midsection only to come crashing down upon him. From there, various edits in the video find 6ix9ine flipping the script on the LA Fitness Challenge by becoming the person attempting to jump over the woman while she's now being swung by the two oversized men.

At one point, as others attempt the newly minted viral challenge, Tekashi successfully lands a jump over one of the women in a bikini as she is then swung over his head but then she comes crashing down on him again in a nasty-looking fall as he attempts to duck under her.

It appears as though 6ix9ine came up with the LA Fitness Challenge after being inspired to do so by a group of impressive Ugandan street dancers he enlisted to be featured in his new music video for his latest single, "Wapae" featuring Angel Dior, Lenier and Bulin 47. However, it's blatantly obvious the dancers from Uganda are far more skilled than 6ix9ine and his bikini-wearing cohorts when it comes to the LA Fitness Challenge as is evident by their acrobatics in the song's visual.

As for the physical attack 6ix9ine suffered at an LA Fitness location in Florida last month, the new social media challenge is just the latest tactic the Brooklyn native is using to prove that he's taking it all in stride. Earlier this month, 6ix9ine spoke on the incident in an interview with NBC Miami and said that looking back on that day, he "wouldn't do anything differently."

Back at the end of March, three men, Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado, were arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in connection with the LA Fitness assault on 6ix9ine.

Watch 6ix9ine Mock His Own Attack With the LA Fitness Challenge Below