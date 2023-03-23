Police Release Statement About 6ix9ine Assault

Police in South Florida have released a statement about the 6ix9ine assault.

On Wednesday (March 22), the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office put out a press release on their official Instagram page acknowledging the violent incident that left 6ix9ine bloodied and bruised.

"Last night, our deputies responded to an incident at LA Fitness (8000 Block of Lantana Rd) in Lake Worth," the press release reads (below). "An altercation occurred between several individuals, leaving [6ix9ine] Daniel Hernandez injured. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries."

Police are urging the public to assist in helping them bring those who beat up 6ix9ine to justice.

"We need your help!" the statement continues. "If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or stay anonymous by downloading the PBSO app for Apple or Android."

As previously reported, video clips of 6ix9ine being brutally assaulted in a LA Fitness bathroom surfaced online on Tuesday night (March 21). In the footage, multiple men can be seen kicking and punching Tekashi while the helpless rapper cowers on the floor.

The videos left social media in a frenzy. 6ix9ine affiliate Wack 100 commented on the violent clips.

"It's unfortunate what happened to 6ix9ine," Wack wrote in a post on Instagram. "He's a good guy. Life is full of lessons. This isn't about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides. The ones who filmed and posted themselves will remember this day for years to come. And 69 will now know he has to move accordingly. #staydangerous & don't hesitate. Wish him a speedy recovery."

Yesterday (March 21), video surfaced of the alleged attackers entering the gym before the attack.

See the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's Statement on the 6ix9ine Assault Below

Palm Beach County Police release statement on 6ix9ine beating. pbcountysheriff/Instagram loading...