6ix9ine Caught on Video in Heated Altercation – Watch

6ix9ine has been caught on camera being involved in yet another heated altercation.

On Tuesday (Feb. 7), video footage surfaced showing 6ix9ine mixed up in what appears to be a scuffle involving multiple people. In the clip below, which has since gone viral, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be heard screaming and seen shoving those around him as either he or someone in his immediate vicinity is holding a camera in an apparent attempt to capture the altercation.

"Let that nigga," 6ix9ine yells while seemingly pushing people around. "I don't give a fuck. I don't give a fuck, nigga."

While the rest of the chaotic video footage contains the people involved speaking in Spanish in a lively, animated fashion, it has been reported by DJ Akademiks that 6ix9ine's heated beef was with Puerto Rican rapper-singer AA Anuel's brother but that information has yet to be confirmed.

This is just the latest in a long line of physical confrontations 6ix9ine has been involved with through the years. Back in 2018, the Brooklyn rapper took a major part in a massive brawl outside of Los Angeles International airport with many claiming at the time that the fight may have been staged to promote his debut mixtape, Day69. Tekashi was quick to refute those claims.

"I gotta keep a smile on my face 'cause all this shit is funny to me," he said of the fight in February of 2018.

Then, after being released from federal prison early in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the "Gummo" spitter was hit with a drink in September of 2021 at the UFC 266 event in Las Vegas. In response, 6ix9ine threw another drink right back at the direction in which it was originally thrown.

Less than one year later, in April of 2022, 6ix9ine was famously sucker-punched as he exited Pilos Tacos Tequila Garden in Miami following a one-song performance.

While out in Dubai in September of last year, 6ix9ine allegedly attacked the DJ at a nightclub for refusing to play his music because he's considered by many in the hip-hop world to be a "snitch."

"Stop lying and spreading fake news," Takashi said about the incident. "The DJ was talking shit on the mic and got handled. Stop fake news."

6ix9ine denies that he got his chain snatched during his fight with a DJ in Dubai. rapczn/Instagram loading...

In a more recent series of controversial moments involving the "Dummy Boy" rapper, 6ix9ine was called out by Lil Gotit for disrespecting his late brother, Lil Keed. The call-out from Lil Gotit followed a trolling session from Tekashi during which he shared a video of Gunna admitting that Young Thug's YSL label is a gang amid their ongoing RICO case.

"Just stfu and listen I know ya don’t wanna accept it," 6ix9ine captioned the since deleted Instagram post. "Your man is fighting for his life in court on a gang RICO."

Just last month, 6ix9ine was once again the subject of controversy across social media when Hot 97's Funkmaster Flex said he would play the Giné artist's music again due to the perception that more and more rappers are snitching to authorities.

Watch 6ix9ine Involved in a Heated Altercation in the Video Below