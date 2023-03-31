6ix9ine Breaks Silence Following Gym Attack

6ix9ine has broken his silence after being jumped by three men in a LA Fitness bathroom and hospitalized earlier this month.

On Friday (March 31), 6ix9ine returned to social media for the first time since being assaulted on March 21. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper shared a trailer for a music video for a new song called "Bori." The trailer features footage of 6ix9ine in the hospital following his now-viral pummeling.

In one clip, he is being wheeled into an examination room on a gurney. Elsewhere, he shows off close up shots of the injuries he sustained when he was being beaten up on a bathroom floor. Also mixed in is footage of the rapper hanging out in Cuba, where he's been since shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

6ix9ine captioned the video: HEY GUYS IM BACK THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CALLED AND REACHED OUT. I LOVE YOU GUYS FOREAL. NEW MUSIC VIDEO LINK IN MY BIO LIVING LEGEND/LEYENDA VIVA OUT NOW. GO SHARE AND COMMENT #LAFITNESS."

The rhymer's return to social media comes a day after police announced they arrested three men in connection with the assault and robbery of Tekashi. Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado were arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday evening (March 30). Since the arrest, a report has surfaced that Medina Jr. is a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang. The motive for the assault remains unclear.

Watch 6ix9ine Break His Silence Following Gym Attack Below