6ix9ine Assault Suspect Is a High-Ranking Member of the Latin Kings Gang – Report

One of the men arrested in connection with 6ix9ine's South Florida assault is reportedly a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang.

On Friday (March 31), TMZ provided an exclusive update on the history of one of the men who has been arrested for the brutal beating. According to the celebrity news site, Rafael Medina Jr., the eldest of the trio, is a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang. Sources within the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's police gang unit tell TMZ Medina Jr. is actually a president of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Latin Kings.

Typically, Latin Kings are allies of Bloods. It was a New York City sect of Bloods, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who Tekashi testified against back in 2019 to get a light sentence in his RICO case. However, the motive for the beating remains unconfirmed.

XXL has reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for comment.

As previously reported, on Thursday (March 30), the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced it has arrested a trio of men believed to be responsible for washing 6ix9ine in a LA Fitness bathroom in Lake Worth, Fla. back on March 21: Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado. Video captured of the beating surely helped police identify the men who assaulted the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper bared faced while people filmed the chaotic scene. The assault left the rapper bruised and bloodied. He was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after being discharged, 6ix9ine changed locations to Cuba. He was recently spotted in the Caribbean country filming a music video.