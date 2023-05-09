Boosie BadAzz Admits He Pleasured Himself in a Plane Bathroom Before, Addresses Desiigner Incident

Boosie BadAzz is admitting to pleasuring himself on a plane like Desiigner, but the Louisiana rapper says he took different measures to make sure he was discreet about it.

In a new segment of VladTV's latest interview with Boosie shared online on Tuesday (May 9), the highly opinionated rapper was asked to address the viral news about Desiigner being caught jerking off on a Delta flight in full view of flight attendants.

"So he just went dumb?" Boosie questioned Vlad. “Aye, did he go head up with the [flight attendant]? Oh, he just jacked off? Oh, he f***ed up. He need to go to that f***ing hospital. I f**k with Desiigner, but he need to take his a*s to that hospital."

"My d**k get hard on the plane—it was a long plane ride, my d**k get hard on the plane, too." Boosie continued. "Go jack off in the bathroom. I done did it before. Go jack off in the bathroom. F***ing right I did. You ain't never jacked off in the plane? I was watching Twitter one day, that b***h was—man, I was on Twitter, I went and hit my s**t in the bathroom before. F***ing right."

Back in April, Desiigner announced he was entering a mental health facility following an incident where he got in trouble for unabashedly polishing his piece while sitting in first class on an international flight from Asia.

"For the past few months I have not been OK. And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," the "Panda" rapper wrote in a testimony released on his Instagram Story. "While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted [into] a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home."

Desiigner continued: "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself please get help."

A few days later, he was officially charged with indecent exposure. Last week, Desiigner shared a video promoting new music from the mental health facility.

